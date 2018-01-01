WASHINGTON,Oct05: General Motors Co’s self-driving unit, Cruise Automation, has more than doubled the size of its test fleet of robot cars in California during the past three months, a GM
Beijing,August8:For that sort of price, the Baojun E100 is no Cadillac, of course. The two-seat car’s wheelbase — the distance from the center of the front wheels to the center
Bhopal,July20: The General Manager of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation has been suspended by the government after reports that he planned to manipulate an open onion auction. In a sting
Hyderabad, April25:Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna fought hard before going down against World No 4 Vladimir Kramnik Russia in fourth round of the Shamkir Chess tournament, here. The Russian took 42
NewDelhi,Oct8:The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the commercial release of Genetically Modified (GM) Mustard crop for 10 days and asked the Centre to take public opinion on such seeds before
New Delhi ,August 25Monsanto Co has withdrawn an application seeking approval for its next generation of genetically modified cotton seeds in India, a major escalation in a long-running dispute between