GoaAssembly

Panaji, March 16: Now, it is two days finished after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Parrikar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Goa. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led
Panaji, March 15: Former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar takes charge as the new chief minister of Goa. After taken the seat of CM, Manohar Parrikar spoke to reporters today
Panaji, March 15: The Supreme Court asked Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to prove its majority in the Goa assembly on Thursday. Meanwhile, the new Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said
New Delhi, Mar. 14: Showing happiness over the Supreme Court’s intervention concerning the government formation in Goa, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday said that justice
New Delhi, March 14: The Indian National Congress, which won 17 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly, on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging governor Mridula Sinha’s decision to invite