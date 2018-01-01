GoaAssemblyPolls2017

New Delhi, March 11: Counting of votes across the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur began at 8 a.m. this morning. Heavy security is maintained in
Panaji, Feb 04: Amid speculation that he would return to Goa politics, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today kept everyone guessing by describing himself as a “party man” who will work
The assembly elections for 40 seats in Goa will be held on February 4 and results will be announced on March 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak
Panaji, Jan 11: While the Indian army fights a proxy war on the country’s borders, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar now faces a shadow war on his home turf, the Panaji
Panaji, Dec 23: A few days after he was nominated as the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate in Goa, former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes has been issued summons by the
Panaji, Dec 21: Unattached Congress legislator Atanasio Monserratte today announced the formation of his own political party ahead of the Goa assembly polls and expressed his desire to contest against
Panaji, Sep 23: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday wished the AAP well for the upcoming state assembly elections in Goa, claiming that AAP would ensure
Panaji, Sep 22: BJP legislators from Goa today unanimously resolved to continue their alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the upcoming State Assembly elections. The party MLAs including Chief
Panaji, Sep 21: Union minister Nitin Gadkari would hold a crucial meeting of BJP’s ministers and MLAs in Goa tomorrow to discuss the strategy for the state polls due next year,
Panaji, Sep 19: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudhir Dhavalikar today said his party and BJP are firm to enter into an alliance for the Goa Assembly polls, slated next
Panaji, Aug 17: The Goa Congress today said it will not project any chief ministerial candidate during the campaigning of forthcoming State Assembly elections. “The chief ministerial candidate cannot be
New Delhi, July 23 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) all set to contest the Goa Assembly elections 2017, as he opened another front against
Panaji, July 19: Taking a dig at opposition Congress for not taking a stand on alliance with like-minded parties for Goa polls due next year, Independent legislator Vijai Sardesai today
Panaji, July 14: Congress leaders in Goa have now come out openly in favour of a ‘grand alliance’ with like-minded parties for the state Assembly polls in 2017. After former