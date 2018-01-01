GoaChiefMinister

Panaji, March 15: Former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar takes charge as the new chief minister of Goa. After taken the seat of CM, Manohar Parrikar spoke to reporters today
New Delhi, March 14: In the midst of a heated fight between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government formation in Goa, the Supreme
New Delhi, March 14: Hearing on Congress’ petition challenging appointment of Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM begins in Supreme Court. The Congress on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging Goa
New Delhi, March 14: The Indian National Congress, which won 17 seats in the 40-member Goa assembly, on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging governor Mridula Sinha’s decision to invite
New Delhi, March 13: Arun Jaitley, the Union finance minister will hold the additional charge of Defence Minister as President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
New Delhi, March 13: In a major development on Monday, Union Defence MinisterManohar Parrikar has resigned from the post. Parrikar will be resigning from the Defence ministry before taking oath as
Panaji, Nov 9 : Politicians who were hoping to win elections on the strength of black money have been checkmated, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said on Tuesday, calling Prime Minister Narendra
Panaji, August 31: Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday expressed regret over the unceremonious removal of Subhash Velingkar as the state RSS chief. The Chief Minister initially refused to