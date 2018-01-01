Panaji/Goa, July 15: Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Muktesh Chander on Saturday said that the recent cases of desecration of religious places in the state have been resolved. “Recent
Goa police arrests 54-years-old Francis Xavier Pereira for desecration of religious places in Goa
Goa Police detain two suspects spotted distributing pamphlets with reference to banned outfit
Panaji, January 3: The Goa Police have detained two suspects after they were being spotted distributing pamphlets. The police said the suspects are associated with a Salafi organisation. The suspects
Goa Police seized Rs 24 lakh in new currency notes
Panaji, December 14: Police in Goa seized Rs 24 lakh in new currency notes, mostly in Rs 2,000 denomination, at the beach village of Calangute on Wednesday. A police spokesperson said
Goa Tourism and Goa Police introduces initiatives to make cashless functioning
Panaji, December 1: A few days after Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar announced making Goa the first cashless state, Goa Tourism and Goa Police introduced several initiatives to make their functioning