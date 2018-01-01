Pink ‘Teddy bears’ debut in Goa polls for young female voters incentive
Panaji, Feb 4 : Several first time female voters who cast their ballot in 40 selected polling booths in Goa, came away with more than just an indelible ink stain
Panaji, Feb 4 : Several first time female voters who cast their ballot in 40 selected polling booths in Goa, came away with more than just an indelible ink stain
Panaji, Januaru 4: With the announcement of February 4 as the polling date in Goa, the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday said the Model Code of Conduct had come into