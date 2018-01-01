Microsoft has finally says goodbye to Windows Vista
New York, April 12: Software giant Microsoft has finally said goodbye to 10-year-old Windows Vista operating system that had debuted with severe criticism. According to a report in Verge on
New York, April 12: Software giant Microsoft has finally said goodbye to 10-year-old Windows Vista operating system that had debuted with severe criticism. According to a report in Verge on
California,Sept10:A woman who lay among the wounded moaning in pain and others cowering in fear during the San Bernardino terror attack tasted blood and sensed death was near. When she