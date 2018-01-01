GooglePlay

New York, August 4: Aiming to provide the best apps for its users, Google announced its decision to demote bad apps in its search rankings by incorporating app quality signals
Aiming to provide the best apps; Google Play to demote faulty Android apps with low ranking
Google Play’s top trending apps, games and books in India announced
New Delhi, Dec 2 : As the year draws to a close, Google on Friday announced Google Plays top trending apps, games and books in India. BeautyPlus Me-Perfect Camera and Voot
Google launches brand new Google play Newsstand web app
Calfornia,Nov19:Google Play Newsstand is the latest app from Google to get a makeover soon after the Google Play Music app. Google in its revamp has focused on personalisation as well
Reliance Jio apps beat WhatsApp, Facebook on Google Play
New Delhi, September 8: After taking the competition in India’s telecom space to a new level when Reliance Jio offered voice calls for free forever and cut down data costs, Jio
Google Play Music To Come To India
New Delhi July 5:Screenshots from the web version of Google Play music suggest that Google’s streaming and buying service is set to enter India. Some Reddit users posted pictures of