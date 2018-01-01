GoogleStreetView

Google Street View: Officials Saying No permission yet for launch in India
Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Google is yet to receive permissions — primarily on the policy front — to launch its Street View feature in India, Sanket Gupta, Maps Lead, Google
Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Google is yet to receive permissions — primarily on the policy front — to launch its Street View feature in India, Sanket Gupta, Maps Lead, Google
Cambridge,Sept16:Google Street View has proven how seriously it takes the issue of privacy by blurring the face of an English cow. The reclusive bovine was snapped by in Cambridgeshire in