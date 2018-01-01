Shimla, Jul 20 : Twenty people were killed when a Kinnaur Federation Public Service bus on its way to Solan from Recong Peo today fell down into 250 meter deep gorge
DEHRADUN/KASHIPUR,June30: Six people were killed after the utility vehicle they were travelling in from Barkot to Molda village fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge on the Ponti-Molda road, about 100km from Uttarkashi city, on
Pooch, May4:Twenty passengers were injured, six of them critically, in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. An official said that a passenger bus on
Jammu, Dec 29: At least seven people died when a passenger taxi met with an accident and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pithoragarh,Oct17:One student was killed and 11 persons were injured on Monday when a truck in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge along the Tanakpur-Tawaghat national highway in Pithoragarh.
Srinagar,Oct6:At least four people were killed and 51 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir s Udhampur district on Thursday.The injured have been rushed
Shimla, Sep 13: Three persons were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling rolled down a 300-metre deep gorge near Kothi on Manali-Rohtang Highway, about