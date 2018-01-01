#Governor
Palanisami to meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao

Chennai, Feb 14: The newly-elected leader of the AIADMK legislature party, Edapadi K. Palanisami, is to meet Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao later on Tuesday. Palanisamy, who has urged

TN Governor launches tree census in Chennai

Chennai,Nov11:Did you know that there are 119 tree species in the sprawling green lung space surrounding Raj Bhavan here? These include rare species such as Queen Sago and Red Sanders.