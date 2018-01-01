#Govt
Romanian protest govt decree in Bucharest

Bucharest, Feb2:At least 200,000 protesters, according to media estimates, braved sub-zero temperatures to demonstrate, with some shouting “Thieves!” and “Resign!” a day after the government passed an emergency decree. In

Attackers drive car into govt building in China

Beijing,Dec29:Attackers drove a car into a government building in China’s unruly far western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday and set off an explosive device killing one person, while all four

Page 1 of 21 2