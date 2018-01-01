New Delhi,August22:Normal banking operations have been hit as public sector bank employees went on a one-day nationwide strike today to protest against the government’s proposed consolidation move, besides raising other
New Delhi,August17:The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday cleared a proposal to buy six more Boeing Co Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 4,168 crore. The AH-64E Apache helicopters will come with
GUWAHATI,July28:Government officials said they plan to build a 1,300 km (800 mile) highway along the Brahmaputra River in Assam to limit damage from annual floods, even as environmentalists said it
Bhubaneswar,June21: The State Government has decided to set up four more science centres in different parts of the State to popularize science and technology among people. A resolution in this
New Delhi, May31:In a reply to an RTI query on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Narendra Modi government said that Netaji died in a plane crash. “After considering the reports
New Delhi, April25:The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Monday confirmed that it had received requests from Boston Scientific to be allowed to raise the prices of the latest generation
NEW DELHI, Feb4: Ruling out rollback of the proposal to restrict tax incentive for second home to Rs 2 lakh per annum, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Saturday said there
Bucharest, Feb2:At least 200,000 protesters, according to media estimates, braved sub-zero temperatures to demonstrate, with some shouting “Thieves!” and “Resign!” a day after the government passed an emergency decree. In
New Delhi, Jan 24: In a bid to ease EMI burden by ensuring cheap home loans in rural areas, the Centre today approved 3 per cent interest subsidy on loans
NEW DELHI , Jan 11: In a major fillip for Aadhaar-based payments, the government may subsidise the cost of biometric readers -which are attached to smartphones to validate such transactions-across
Beijing,Dec29:Attackers drove a car into a government building in China’s unruly far western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday and set off an explosive device killing one person, while all four
New Delhi , Dec 28 : The Government has expressed shock at the appointments of Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam accused Suresh Kalmadi and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay
NewDelhi,Dec27:The government is likely to expand the scope of the equalisation levy, the so-called “Google tax”, to bring more digital transactions into the tax net in the upcoming budget to
NEW DELHI,Dec27: The government is understood to be mulling an ordinance to impose penalties on anyone possessing the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond December 30 when the
NewDelhi,Nov19:As per Zee Media sources, the government might announce a total ban on exchange of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes soon since it has purportedly got several reports on
NEW DELHI,Nov18: Normal banking operations should resume by the end of the month, say top government sources, with the printing of Rs. 2,000 notes almost over and the recalibration of
CHENNAI,Nov8: Two months after Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced enhancing maternity leave period for women government employees from six to nine months, the state government today issued an order to
Amaravati,Nov8: As part of its efforts to promote temple tourism in the state, Andhra Pradesh government is set to introduce helicopter services to important temple towns from Vijayawada. Summit Aviation,
Kolkata,Nov8: Kolkata state president of BJP party Dilip Ghosh was arrested for protesting against the WB, Mamta Banerjee . THE BJP will be initiating a movement against the “injustice” that
Thiruvananthapuram,Oct19:In the wake of stray dog menace , certain enthusiastic public officials ,politiicans, philanthropists and gold diggers who want exploit this opportunity to show their support for the affected public