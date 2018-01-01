Chinese Grand Prix set to extend stay at Formula 1
Johannesburg/South Africa, August 23: A new deal has been agreed in principle to keep the Chinese Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. A senior F1 official has confirmed that the
Johannesburg/South Africa, August 23: A new deal has been agreed in principle to keep the Chinese Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar. A senior F1 official has confirmed that the
London July 11 :Lewis Hamilton took a dominant victory in a hectic British Grand Prix to cut team-mate Nico Rosberg’s championship lead to one point. Hamilton led every lap of