Greatbarrierreef

SYDNEY,Sept18: A giant starfish-eating snail could be unleashed to help save the Great Barrier Reef, officials said on Monday, with a trial underway to breed thousands of the rare species.
SYDNEY ,July6: The United Nations cultural body UNESCO has voted to leave the Great Barrier Reef off its “in danger” list despi UNESCO says that the Great Barrier Reef off
Sydney, April28:Common household vinegar may help protect Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef by effectively and quickly killing the coral-munching crown-of-thorns starfish, scientists said on Thursday.The innovative method of killing crown-of-thorns
Sydney,April11:More than two-thirds of the coral in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is experiencing “shocking” amounts of bleaching, new aerial surveys have revealed. Back-to-back bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 have
Sydney, March16:Australia’s Great Barrier Reef may never recover from last year’s warming-driven coral bleaching, said a study Wednesday that called for urgent action in the face of ineffective conservation efforts.
Melbourne, Feb6: ‘Weed-like’ algae is killing corals in Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef because of increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, a new study has warned. The study conducted
Great Barrier Reef at high risk of being included in Unesco’s ‘World Heritage in Danger’ list Sydney, December 2: The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral system off the coast
SYDNEY,Dec2:Australia will spend $1.3 billion ($965.3 million U.S.) in the next five years to improve the water quality and well-being of the Great Barrier Reef to keep the World Heritage
SYDNEY, Sept. 12:One of the most popular reef spots at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia has almost fully recovered from the worst coral bleaching ever known in recent history,
Canberra, June 30 Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has been named the best place in the world to visit by a key US travel site, News Corp reported on Thursday. The