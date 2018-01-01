Meghalaya groups protest RSS-BJP workers killings in Kerala
Shillong, March 2: Two Civil Society groups in Meghalaya have sought the intervention of President Pranab Mukherjee to stop the attacks on RSS and BJP workers in Kerala allegedly by
Shillong, March 2: Two Civil Society groups in Meghalaya have sought the intervention of President Pranab Mukherjee to stop the attacks on RSS and BJP workers in Kerala allegedly by
Addis Ababa,Oct6:Often violent protests in which rights groups say hundreds of people have been killed by security forces have flared again in Ethiopia, with a US citizen among the latest
Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 : Police today claimed to have averted a possible clash between two warring groups at Suramani village under Sorada police station area of Odishas Ganjam district. A