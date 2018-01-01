#GSTBill
GST Bill
GST to be implemented on July 1

 New Delhi, Mar 02: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will follow the deadline set by the Finance Ministry regarding the official implementation of the much-anticipated GST Bill scheduled

GST council secretariat to have IRS officers

New Delhi, Sep 20:  The Centre will look into the composition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) council secretariat to ensure postings of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in its key

Meghalaya ratifies GST Bill

Shillong, Sep 9 :  Meghalaya on Friday became the 21st state to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the assembly unanimously gave its assent.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes GST bill

Bhopal, Aug 24 : The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday to passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Constitution Amendment Bill. After the bill passed by assembly, Madhya Pradesh  becomes seventh state in

GST bill will be taken up by Lok Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi , Aug 07: Major tax reform–GST bill–will be taken up by Lok Sabha tomorrow, with virtually all political parties backing this legislation. GST, the biggest economic reform since

Page 1 of 21 2