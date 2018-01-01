New Delhi,June29:What began in March 1986 as an effort to reform indirect taxation is all set to finally reach its fruition on July 1 in the form of the Goods
New Delhi, June 20: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be rolled out from midnight of June 30 in the presence of several dignitaries
Shimla/Himachal Pradesh, May 26: The one-day session on the GST Bill has been extended to a two-days programme by the Himachal Pradesh assembly. Deliberations on the passage of the Goods and
New Delhi, May 19: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which is to exempt the daily-use commodities from the levy,
New Delhi, April 13: President Pranab Mukherjee gives nod to four supporting legislation related to Goods and Services Tax. On March 29, the Lok Sabha passed the four (supplementary) GST Bills
New Delhi, March 30: The Centre has termed the approval of four supplementary bills related to the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the Lok Sabha as “historic” and stated
New Delhi, March 29: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill- the biggest tax reform since independence – is set to be debated for 7 hours without a lunch break in
New Delhi, March 27: Taking another step to implement the biggest tax reform on time, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has presented four supporting bills in Parliament that will allow
New Delhi, Mar 02: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will follow the deadline set by the Finance Ministry regarding the official implementation of the much-anticipated GST Bill scheduled
New Delhi, December 17: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime needs to be implemented between April 1 and September 16, 2017, due
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Centre will look into the composition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) council secretariat to ensure postings of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in its key
Shillong, Sep 9 : Meghalaya on Friday became the 21st state to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the assembly unanimously gave its assent.
New Delhi, Sep 08: The Goods and Services Tax is now a law after President Pranab Mukherjee signed the bill which had been cleared by Parliament and 15 state governments. The
Bhopal, Aug 24 : The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday to passed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Constitution Amendment Bill. After the bill passed by assembly, Madhya Pradesh becomes seventh state in
Patna, Aug 16 : The Bihar assembly on Tuesday ratified the Goods and Services Tax Constitution Amendment Bill which found support from the ruling coalition of JD-U, RJD and Congress as
New Delhi August 8:The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the
New Delhi , Aug 07: Major tax reform–GST bill–will be taken up by Lok Sabha tomorrow, with virtually all political parties backing this legislation. GST, the biggest economic reform since
NEW DELHI: Nine BJP states, four states where the BJP party shares power with allies and two avowals of support. The Modi government has done its math when it says it
New Delhi, August 5: BJP National President Amit Shah has called together a meeting of Chief Ministers of the States in which the BJP is in power to help ratify
Kolkata, August 4: Expressing happiness over the Rajya Sabha passing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded that small businesses should remain