GSTCouncil

Arun Jaitley said that GST rates for another 49 items have been rationalized and discussed the simplification of return filing process in the meeting, Nandan Nilekani gave a detailed presentation
New Delhi, November 11: The Goods and Services tax on various items like household, grocery items and personal care products will now cost less as the goods and services tax
New Delhi, October 9: GST Council is to reduce the number of products falling under highest tax slab after considering the grievances of finance ministers of different states. GST Council
New Delhi,August7:SUVs, mid-sized, large and luxury cars that had become cheaper after GST rollout on July 1 will cost more as the GST Council has approved a proposal to hike
New Delhi, May 19: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which is to exempt the daily-use commodities from the levy,
New Delhi, Oct 19: The decision on the Goods and Services Tax rates, which will have four slabs, will be taken today by the GST Council that kicked off its
New Delhi, Sep 20: The Centre will look into the composition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) council secretariat to ensure postings of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in its key