Ranchi /Jharkhand, Dec 23: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi found former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fodder scam case. The quantum
London , Mar. 11: Automobile giant Volkswagen pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in order to dodge pollution rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles, by
New York, Feb 3 : A suburban Chicago doctor, Neil Sharma, has been convicted of receiving bribes in a deal that he claimed could provide the briber millions of dollars
Paris,Dec20:Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, was found guilty Monday of criminal charges linked to the misuse of public funds during her time as France’s finance
New York :Nov30: A 42-year-old Indian who received asylum in the US has pleaded guilty to planning terror attacks in India by providing material support and resources to terrorists involved
HongKong,Nov8:British banker Rurik Jutting found guilty of two charges of murder in Hong Kong. A jury took around four hours to find an expressionless Jutting, who denied murder by admitted
HongKong,Oct24:The trial of a British banker suspected of murdering two Indonesian women in his luxury Hong Kong apartment almost exactly two years ago began here on Monday. Appearing stoic and