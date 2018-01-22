#Gujarat
Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Dec 26 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani on Tuesday was sworn-in as the chief minister of Gujarat, at the Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground here. Nineteen other

Smriti Irani to become next Gujarat CM?

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad, December 19: After the announcements of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)  high-level decision-making body on Monday evening held in New Delhi, dispatched two teams

BJP confident of sweeping Gujarat, Himachal polls

New Delhi, December 18: As the early trends suggest Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leading against Congress in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the former on Monday expressed confidence about

Page 1 of 81 2 3 4 5 6 7 8