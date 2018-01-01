Gujaratassemblyelections

All you need to know about first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2017
New Delhi, Dec 9: The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat has begun today. In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 63 of the 89
New Delhi, Dec 9: The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat has begun today. In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 63 of the 89
Navsari/ Gujarat, October 14: Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asserted that in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, his party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) would easily win 150 plus seats.
New Delhi, July 06: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Election Commission (EC) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to conduct coming Gujarat assembly election through