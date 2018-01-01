Gujaratelections

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, October 26: Both BJP and Congress are talking about jobs and development at the rallies but caste remains an important factor in Gujarat and might decide the fate of the assembly
New Delhi, October 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the election dates for Gujarat on Wednesday. Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s homeland. The Gujarat elections would be
Gujarat, October 24: The political tempers are increasing in Gujarat while the state Assembly polls scheduled for December this year. One one side, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is facing
Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, October 23: Narendra Patel, Patidar leader, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party. In a press
Ahmedabad/Gujarat, August 1: Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections will have NOTA option which will be held on August 8. This option is available to the MLAs who could cast their votes in the