GujaratHighCourt

Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, October 5: Gujarat High Court rejected the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, upholding clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in 2002 Gulberg Society massacre.
Clean chit to PM Modi: Gujarat High Court rejects Zakia Jafri’s petition on 2002 Gulberg Society massacre
Gujarat Government need not pay for repairing sanctums damaged in post Godhra riots: SC junks HC order
New Delhi, August 29: The Supreme Court discarded High Court order, that had demanded Gujarat government to fund repair work of sanctums that were damaged during the 2002 Godhra riots, says media
Will Gujarat HC consider Zakia Jafri’s petition challenging throne of PM Modi over Gujarat riots?
Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, August 9: Today the Gujarat High Court would probably declare its order regarding the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, widow of the butchered Congress leader Eshan Jafri, against
Gulberg Massacre: Gujarat High Court grants bail to VHP leader Atul Vaidya
Gandhinagar (Gujarat), June 27: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted bail to convicted Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Atul Vaidya in connection with the Gulberg Society massacre case. Earlier