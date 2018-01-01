Gujaratriots

New Delhi December 11: Hitting out at Congress for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “apologise in Jama Masjid” for the 2002 riots, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday
Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, October 5: Gujarat High Court rejected the petition filed by Zakia Jafri, upholding clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in 2002 Gulberg Society massacre.
New Delhi, September 21: Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai had earlier revealed that the Republic TV channel chief Arnab Goswami lies on the Gujarat riots. The Gujarat riots was reported by Rajdeep Sardesai
NEW DELHI,July10: Delhi BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma came under fire from Twitter users for allegedly passing off a picture of the 2002 Gujarat riots as that of the violence in
New Delhi, Oct 14: A sect of students from Jawaharalal Nehru University (JNU) seems to be obsessive with ‘Dusshera’ festival. And they have their celebrations by taking BJP Government and