General Motors pulls out of Gujarat’s Halol Plant and shifts to Talegaon plant
Halol, April29:US auto major General Motors has pulled the plug on its Halol plant in Gujarat, bringing to an end its 21-year run in the state. Announcing the exit of
Halol, April29:US auto major General Motors has pulled the plug on its Halol plant in Gujarat, bringing to an end its 21-year run in the state. Announcing the exit of
RAJKOT,Dec19:A lioness which entered Virpur village rests on the road in Gujarat’s Dhari Taluka. Lions venturing into the towns and villages of Amreli district in the night don’t surprise locals now.