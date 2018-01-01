Gulf, September 20: UAE Airline has introduced a new plan that their customers would be able to pay ticket charges in instalments. Etihad Airways are the one who came with
ABU DHABI,June24: The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar Friday that it faces “divorce” from its Gulf neighbours unless it takes their demands seriously, as the United Nations offered to help
Doha, June5:Three Gulf Arab states and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar on Monday in a dispute over Doha’s support for Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, which they
UAE , Jan12 :Chiranjeevi starrer Khaidi No 150 to create waves across UAE. The film is scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 11. Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi’s 150th film and
Tehran,Sept7:Iranian fast boats have once again harassed an American ship in the Persian Gulf, forcing a U.S. Navy patrol boat to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision with one
Doha, May 25: Having quit his low-paid job with a contractor in Qatar, electrician Kurian Joseph scrabbles for work each day in his hometown in Kerala, a state that has