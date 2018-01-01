#Gurgaon
Gurgaon auto driver arrested for twin murder

GURGAON,Nov21: An auto driver was arrested for murdering two women, both of whom were apparently his girlfriends once. Each time, he apparently carried out his crime with the help of

Pak singer Atif Aslam concert in Gurgaon called off

Gurgaon,Sept29:Citing “sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier”, the Gurgaon administration Wednesday “advised” organisers of a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to “defer” the event planned for October 15

Page 1 of 21 2