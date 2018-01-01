GURGAON,July19:: Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in the posh Sushant Lok area of Gurgaon on Monday
Noida,June20: A woman from Gurgaon was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryan and was dumped in Greater Noida. She was found lying on the road near Kasna police station. An
GURGAON,June15: Locked in a hot car for over two hours, five-year-old twin sisters died in Gurgaon near Delhi yesterday afternoon. The girls were spending their summer holiday with their grandparents,
Gurgaon, June6:Ananya Saluja was just like any other teenager till she was 15. That was two years back. Around that time, the Sri Ram School student in Gurgaon visited Leh
Gurgaon,June6: Three persons allegedly raped a woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter off an autorickshaw leading to the child’s death here, police said on Monday. According to the 23-year-old woman,
New Delhi,May24: In a shocking incident, a nine-month baby had to undergo a surgery to have her finger amputated after it was severely crushed due to the negligence of the
Patna, May16:The Income Tax department is conducting raids at 22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with benami land deals linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
GURGAON,May11: A 69-year-old former Army officer underwent what doctors described as a “one of a kind” surgery to remove a piece of mutton seekh kebab, which had blocked his windpipe
Gurgaon, April12:A 42-year-old woman employee of a call centre died after falling mysteriously from the seventh floor of the office building at Sohna Road in Gurgaon, New Delhi, on Tuesday,
Delhi, Feb 23:A case of rape was filed against former Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Delhi, Vijay Jolly, after a woman alleged that he had drugged her drink and assaulted
Gurgaon , Feb14:The Gurgaon police claimed to have busted a gang involved in making forged arms licence on Monday and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off, Mohan Lal was
NEW DELHI,Dec30: The setting at this Gurugram office building basement could resemble a cool startup software company, complete with bean bags, bright furniture and Red Bulls instead of coffee. A
New Delhi, Dec1:A man was arrested on charge of cheating a Gurgaon businessman of Rs 2 crore in demonetised currency on the pretext of depositing them in a bank account,
GURGAON,Nov21: An auto driver was arrested for murdering two women, both of whom were apparently his girlfriends once. Each time, he apparently carried out his crime with the help of
NEW DELHI,Nov17: Tremors were felt in New Delhi and parts of National Capital Region (NCR) after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck on the Delhi-Haryana border this morning. The tremors, which
Gurgaon,Nov1:A three-year-old girl died after being run over thrice by a Scorpio car in Gurgaon’s Sohna area early Monday morning, said police. According to police, the incident took place at 9.30
Gurgaon, Oct 24 : A 22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a man at the M G Road station of Delhi Metro network here today. Officials, quoting preliminary reports, said the
Gurgaon, Oct 18: Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday busted a high-profile sex racket in Gurgaon’s Sector 51. The prostitution racket was operating from a guest in Sector 51
Gurgaon,Sept29:Citing “sentiments of armed forces/soldiers at the frontier”, the Gurgaon administration Wednesday “advised” organisers of a concert featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to “defer” the event planned for October 15
NEW DELHI ,Sept24: He had 21 police cases registered against him, ranging from dacoity to murder. Yet, the 34-year-old criminal was believed to be on the path to reform when