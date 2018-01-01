Against RSS ideology, says Rahul in court to fight defamation case
Guwahati, Sep 29: Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati: “I am against the ideology of the RSS and other organisations that try to divide this nation. I’m fighting against the RSS ideology
Guwahati,Sept29:Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a Guwahati court on Thursday in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by the RSS. Anjan Bora, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak