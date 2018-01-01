heartsurgery

New Delhi, September 27: The Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open heart surgery in India. External Affairs
After successful heart surgery in India, baby Rohaan Sadiq dies of dehydration in Pakistan
New Delhi/August 8: In a heartbreaking incident, a four-month old Pakistani infant Rohaan Sadiq dies on Monday night due to dehydration. He had a successful surgery at Jaypee hospital in Noida,
Iranian infant in need of lifesaving heart surgery,granted a waiver to enter the U.S.
EW YORK , Feb 3 :An Iranian infant in need of lifesaving heart surgery can finally see a doctor in the U.S. Four-month-old Fatemeh Reshad was scheduled to visit Portland,
Overweight patients less likely to die after heart operations, says researchers
Washington D.C, Jan. 20: Now, you don’t have to lose weight before a heart operation, as a study reveals that healthy weight patients were almost twice as likely to die
Infant girl needing heart surgery dies at Pune’s KEM hospital refuses part payment in old notes
Pune, Nov 21 : An infant girl died at KEM Hospital here toady after she was allegedly refused treatment by a prominent hospital for her heart condition, apparently over the