HomeSecretary

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to review security situation in Kashmir
Srinagar, Sep 20 : Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will today review the security situation in Kashmir in the backdrop of the deadly terror attack on the army base in Uri
Srinagar, Sep 20 : Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will today review the security situation in Kashmir in the backdrop of the deadly terror attack on the army base in Uri
New Delhi, June 23: Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will on Friday chair a review meeting with Secretaries of central ministries and states on issues of development in areas affected by Maoists.