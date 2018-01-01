HondaAccord

Honda India recalls 22,834 Cars of Accord, City and Jazz
New Delhi, Jan 19: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday issued a recall for 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of a precautionary
New Delhi, Jan 19: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday issued a recall for 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of a precautionary
Washington DC, July 15: Honda Motor Company said on Friday it would recall about 2.1 million vehicles worldwide to replace battery sensors due to the risk of fire. Chris Martin,