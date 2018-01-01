New Delhi, Jan 19: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday issued a recall for 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of a precautionary
New Delhi, Feb 15: One of the leading auto manufacturers Honda Cars India Limited today launched its face lifted version of its bestselling car new Honda City 2017 at a
Mumbai, Nov 21: In order to limit the adverse impact of demonetisation on car sales, Honda Cars India has tied up with HDFC, Axis and ICICI Bank to provide up
New Delhi, Nov 02: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported 22.8% decline in domestic sales at 15,567 units in October this year. The company had sold 20,166 units in
New Delhi, Sep 09: Honda is reportedly planning to unveil an all-new seven-seater SUV based on the HR-V at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). According to sources, the Japanese
New Delhi, June 14: Honda Cars India said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 2 lakh sales milestone in the domestic market since its launch in April 2013. The introduction
Bengaluru, May 13: Leading automobile manufacturer Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday launched its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Honda BR-V in Karnataka, marking its entry into the highly-competitive segment
Chennai, May 9: Car maker Honda Cars India Ltd, which is targeting double digit growth this fiscal, will be launching an hybrid Honda Accord, expand its dealers network and also increase