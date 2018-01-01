HoneypreetInsan

Panchkula, Jan 11: The ‘adopted’ daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insaan was produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday in connection with the Panchkula violence.
Chandigarh/ Haryana, October 11: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of rape convict Ram Rahim, confessed her role in Panchkula violence that had claimed at least 38 lives. The Special Investigation Team
Haryana, October 9: The police have accused Honeypreet Insan of misleading the investigation and has taken her to an undisclosed location for questioning. Honeypreet, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s
Panchkula/Haryana, October 6: Five Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in police custody revealed that Honeypreet Insaan masterminded and funded the Dera violence on September 25 in Panchkula.The supporters said that Honeypreet
October 4: The rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his close aide Honeypreet Insan have been invited by the United Nations Water to support its World Toilet Day event
Panchkula/Haryana, October 3: Honeypreet Insan who was hiding from police, claimed that she and her father Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Singh are innocents. Honeypreet Insan broke out and
New Delhi, Sep 26 : The Delhi High Court today agreed to hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is wanted by the Haryana Police in connection with
New Delhi, September 1: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of jailed Dera chief Ram Rahim, gets lookout notice issued by police on Friday, says media reports. Honeypreet is accused of being