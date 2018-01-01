Hormone in Platypus venom gives new treatment for Diabetes
Sydney, Nov 30 : A hormone produced in the venom of platypus — an egg-laying mammal native to Australia — can pave the way for potential new treatments for Type
Sydney, Nov 30 : A hormone produced in the venom of platypus — an egg-laying mammal native to Australia — can pave the way for potential new treatments for Type
Nottingham Oct. 19 : Levels of a specific hormone measured in hair may alter the likelihood of pregnancy in women undergoing in vitro fertilization, scientists in England suggest.According to researchers at the
Nottingham,Oct19:A new study has revealed that the levels of a hormone, when measured in hair, can significantly predict the likelihood of pregnancy in women undergoing In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.