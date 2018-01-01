New Delhi,August17:The government capped the price of knee implants at a significantly lower rate than current market rates, a move that could result in savings of Rs 1,500 crore annually
New Delhi, May 6: Over 200 students on Saturday were admitted to four hospitals after a gas leaked from a container truck parked near a school in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area.
MUMBAI,April27: Barely three months after the government cracked down on overpriced stents, the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found three city hospitals guilty of not only reusing medical
New Delhi , Feb. 18 : Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) which has, in the last six months, bagged large orders from several public and private sector companies since
Hyderabad, Feb14: Health Minister C Laxma Reddy on Monday said that the government would take required measures to control the pre and post natal maternal mortalities in the State. He
CHICAGO, Feb6: Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are hoping to make it through a
Hyderabad, Feb6:Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya has said the Government will set up three 100-bed hospitals in Ramagundam, Warangal and Goshamahal in the city if
Noida, Jan 10: Hospitals and clinics in Noida have asked to get their safety audit done within two months and submit the report to disaster management cell in a move
Damascus,Sept28:Airstrikes targeted the two largest hospitals in the eastern part of Aleppo, Syria early Wednesday. Damage from the strikes temporarily knocked the hospitals out of service, further limiting medical care
A woman in Chhattisgarh, whose eight-month-old foetus had died, reportedly became a victim of doctors’ apathy after several hospitals refused to operate on her without advance payment of fees. She
New Delhi, September 20: Concerned over rise in dengue and chikungunya cases which have claimed several lives, Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked city hospitals run by the Centre and
Washington D.C, September 12: A new study found that people who visit emergency rooms for mental Healthcare were transferred to another facility at six times the rate of people, who visit
NEW DELHI,Sept6: Chikungunya cases in Delhi have shot up to 560, according to a municipal report released on Monday, even as hospitals in the city continue to be swamped by
NEW DELHI,August 30: City hospitals are swamped with patients suffering from fever, most of them down with the mosquito-borne dengue and chikungunya . However, this monsoon, many others have been infected
Benguluru August 19Nearly two weeks after the BBMP undertook demolition drive in the city to pull down illegal structures built on storm water drains, a former corporator has alleged that
Hyderabad, August 19: In the fourth month of random inspections by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, four hospitals including the administration block of the newest hospital
New York, June 23 : More than one-third of hospitals in the developing world lack running water, a deficiency that can lead to unsanitary conditions for patients in general and dangerous
New Delhi, June 12: The Aam Aadmi Party government has ordered five top private hospitals in Delhi to deposit “unwarranted profits” of more than Rs 600 crore made by denying