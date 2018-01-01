LOS ANGELES/ PARIS, Aug 1: Paris moved within a hair’s breadth of formally being chosen to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after rival candidate city Los Angeles agreed to accept
Allahabad , Mar.30 : The Civil Aviation Training College (CATC) in Allahabad is gearing up to host the finale of Smart India Hackathon 2017 on April 1 and 2. The
Mumbai,Jan 27: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has wished popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday by calling her an “amazing person”. Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut
Mumbai, Jan 6:Hollywood action star Jackie Chan, who is all set to visit India for the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, will also be a guest of
Lahore,Dec29:After completing her Masters in Fine Arts from Punjab University, Rahim spent the late 80s and early 90s as a high-fashion icon before switching from modelling to acting. Since then,
Shillong, Dec 28 : The Indian Olympic Association accepted Meghalaya’s bid to host the National Games overshadowing four other bidders Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgargh and Uttarakhand. The working president of the
Mumbai, Dec 23 :With their witty one-liners and charm, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar will add spunk to the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 as co-hosts of
Mumbai,Dec20:After the Dhaakad Dangal episode with Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh on Koffee With Karan 5, we will now see actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on
Los Angeles, Dec 19 : Actress Felicity Jones is set to host the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2017. Jones, who stars in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,”
LA,Dec6US comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars ceremony in February, organisers said on Monday, taking on one of the trickiest jobs in show business.
AHMEDABAD,Sept23: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will host a ‘Twitter townhall’ today where citizens can ask any question related to the state government on the microblogging site to him. “Happy
Bengaluru, August 4: After the Royal City of Mysuru witnessed a royal wedding, now the traditional city is gearing up to be dressed like a bride all over again to