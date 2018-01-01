Sydney, Feb 14: At least 30 houses and some 50 other buildings were destroyed by bushfires over the weekend in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state, authorities said on Tuesday.
Sydney, Jan 23:The Everingham Rotating House is a riverside home nestled on the northern coast of New South Wales, Australia. To a casual onlooker it looks like a regular home,
Siddipet , Dec 23 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the double-bedroom houses constructed for the poor at Erravelly and Narsannapet villages in this district today. About 600 double-bedroom houses
Finland,Oct18:It will be possible grow ingredients for a healthy meal right inside your kitchen within a span of a week, thanks to scientists who have developed a new 3D-printed device
BEIJING,Oct11: At least 17 people were killed on Monday when four multi-storey residential buildings packed with migrant workers collapsed in eastern China’s coastal Zhejiang Province. The six-storey buildings collapsed in
New Delhi, Oct 5 :A group of international publishing houses and publisher associations has said they will file an appeal against a Delhi High Court judgement rejecting their plea against
In Tiring, a tiny tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand, all houses will now have nameplates that bear the names of unmarried girls and their mothers residing there. According to the 2011