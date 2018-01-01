Shimla, Jul 20 : Twenty people were killed when a Kinnaur Federation Public Service bus on its way to Solan from Recong Peo today fell down into 250 meter deep gorge
Shimla, February 6: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday appointed a counsel for RTI activist into Priyanka Vadra’s land purchase deal case. Notably, the high court has appointed
Bengaluru, Dec 26 At least 900 LPG cylinders exploded in a fire accident that took place in front of a HP godown near Chintamani in Kolar District in the early
New York, Nov 19 : After it launched the HP Elite x3 smartphone in 2016 which was not quite successful, HP is planning to launch another Windows Phone handset in
SHIMLA,Nov15: The Pangi tribal valley in Chamba and around a 100 tribal villages were cut-off after the Bailey bridge over Lote Nallah on the Tandi-Sansari road collapsed today. A truck loaded
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Nov1: After Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, Kerala will be labelled Open Defecation Free(ODF) state on its formation day which falls on Tuesday. For the event, which will take place at
Mumbai, Oct 14: HP Inc., one of two companies formed last year by the break-up of the old Hewlett-Packard Co., announced on Thursday that it plans to cut between 3,000 to
Shimla, Sep 13: Three persons were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling rolled down a 300-metre deep gorge near Kothi on Manali-Rohtang Highway, about
Boston (Massachusetts), Sep 12 : Keeping to its commitment to transform the world of printing, HP Inc on Monday launched 16 new LaserJet and PageWide Platforms based on the powerful A3
New York , Sep 12: IT major HP today said it will acquire Samsung Electronics’ printer business in a deal valued at USD 1.05 billion, a move that will allow the
HP Inc. agreed to buy Samsung Electronics Co.’s printer business for $1.05 billion, a deal designed to help the Silicon Valley company expand into high-volume devices that handle printing and
New Delhi, Sep 12: Global printing and personal computer major HP Inc. on Monday unveiled two new desktop PC`s — HP Pavilion Wave and HP Elite Slice in India —
New Delhi, September 13: Global printing and personal computer major HP Inc. on Monday unveiled two new desktop PC’s — HP Pavilion Wave and HP Elite Slice in India —
NEW DELHI,Sept9: Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra have emerged the cleanest districts in India according to a report released in New Delhi by Drinking Water and Sanitation
New Delhi, September 8: HP Inc has got its rivals on their toes by launching new-generation budget offerings and premium ultrabooks in the last one year. The HP EliteBook Folio
New Delhi, September 1: Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced the next release of HPE Vertica, codenamed ‘Frontloader’. HPE Vertica eight introduces a unified architecture and advanced in-database analytics capabilities that
New Delhi, May 24 : Heating up the race of thin, lightweight and high-performance laptops, HP Inc’s latest offering – ultrabook Envy 13 – may take Indian consumers by surprise with