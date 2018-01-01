7th Pay Commission: Employees to get a hike of 122 percent in HRA from July
New Delhi, July 10: The approval of the 7th Pay Commission has resulted in a hike of the salaries of central government employees by 23.55 percent. The minimum base salary
New Delhi, July 10: The approval of the 7th Pay Commission has resulted in a hike of the salaries of central government employees by 23.55 percent. The minimum base salary
New Delhi, Feb 20: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavas-led Allowances Committee reviewing the allowances under 7th Pay Commission is expected to announce its recommendations anytime soon. The Allowances Committee was set