HrithikRoshan

New Delhi, Jan 30: Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose 2008 film “Jodhaa Akbar” had also faced trouble from the Rajput Karni Sena for distorting facts, feels infuriated over the attack on
Mumbai, Jan 27: Filmmaker Karan Johar has praised actor Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the film “Kaabil” and has called him a “powerhouse of talent”. Karan took to Twitter on Friday
Mumbai, Jan 27: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan for their latest releases — “Raees” and “Kaabil”. Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday
Mumbai, Jan 25: It has been three years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways, but the actor says his former wife’s opinion still matters a lot to him.
Mumbai, Dec 28: She is hot, he is sensual and when they join hands, a spark happens. Lisa Haydon and Hrithik Roshan, who graced the Vogue cover, for their first
Mumbai, Dec 17: The much controversial tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has not just been this year’s but one of the Bollywood’s ugliest fights and as 2016 comes
New Delhi,Dec. 16: Amidst the hectic days for his upcoming ‘Kaabil,’ looks like it was quite a happy reunion for Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussane Khan. Though they have
Mumbai, Dec 08: The romantic title track of Hrithik Roshan-Yami Guatam starrer ‘Kaabil’ is out and it brilliantly picturised the romance blooming between them. Titled ‘Kaabil Hoon,’ it features the
New Delhi , Dec. 7 : It seems the relief of the aversion of biggest clash of year 2017 was just short lived! King Khan always makes sure to be
Mumbai, Dec 03: Year 2017 was all set to witness the biggest clash in the very first month as Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ were slated to
Mumbai, November 25: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan announced Vishnu Raj Menon as Mr India 2016 here. Viren Barman is the first runner-up abd Altamash Faraz the second runner-up. Hrithik graced
Mumbai, Nov 24 : Actor Hrithik Roshan, whose film “Dhoom 2” has completed 10 yeras of its release in Hindi filmdom, says it will always be a milestone for him.
Mumbai, Oct 26: Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show #NoFilterNeha and like always was at her candid best. When asked to present an award for the Best ‘Thank
Mumbai, Oct 26: The wait is over! Yes, Hrithik Roshan’s much awaited ‘Kaabil’s’ trailer is out and it deserves all the applause. The lead pair is visually impaired but the
Mumbai, Oct 21: After the release of Ashutosh Gowaiker’s ‘Mohenjo Daro’ this year, Hrithik Roshan is all set to be seen in his father Rakesh Roshan’s production ‘Kaabil’, directed by
Karachi,Sept7: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah has strongly reacted to Ashutosh Gowariker`s recently released flick `Mohenjo Daro` and asked the director to tender an apology
Hrithik Roshan became the victim of online hacking when his Facebook account was hacked by an unknown young adult last evening. The entire scenario came to light when Hrithik’s Facebook account
Mumbai, Aug 26: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR filed against Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, in a cheating case, citing lack
New Delhi, July 24 : National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been romantically linked with actors like Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and most recently Hrithik Roshan, says she has no
Mumbai, July 22: Actress Sunny Leone is likely do a special song in Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil”. When asked about reports in this regard, Sunny said, “Nothing is confirmed.” She previously