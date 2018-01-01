Rosario Dawn likes to play She Hulk in Marvel films
London, Dec 10 : Actress Rosario Dawson, a self-confessed comic book fan, said she would jump at the chance to portray the character She-Hulk onscreen, if she ever gets the
London, Dec 10 : Actress Rosario Dawson, a self-confessed comic book fan, said she would jump at the chance to portray the character She-Hulk onscreen, if she ever gets the
Tehran July 5:An Iranian weightlifter dubbed as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ is all set to fight terrorist organisation ISIS in the battlefield. Sajad Gharibi, 24, has decided to join the Iranian