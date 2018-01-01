HumanRights

Damascus [Syria], Jan 24 : Over 10,000 people including 655 children have been killed since the US-led anti-terror coalition forces began its operations against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria
New Delhi, August 2: Whenever a police officer refuses to lodge your complaint, remember that it is your right to get it registered. In such instances, you can rely on
New Delhi, Feb9: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has come down harshly on the Delhi government’s home for the mentally challenged, Asha Kiran, after a surprise visit revealed that
Chhattisgarh , Jan 30:The alleged sexual assault by Maharashtra’s anti-Maoist unit C-60 commandos on two Chhattisgarh tribal girls in Gadchiroli district has resulted in a spat between the district police
New Delhi, September 21: Hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s allegation of “human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir, India on Thursday branded the hostile neighbour as a ‘terrorist state’ and said
New Delhi, August 25: A day after Baloch Republican Party (BRP) activists showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dera Bugti (Balochistan) holding his pictures and Indian flags, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on
New York, August 24: The United States State Department has expressed concern over human rights violation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), maintaining that it has always been urging parties in Pakistan to settle
Kolkata, August 19: Three women huddled on an iron cot, without any clothes. The mattress was removed to provide them respite from bed bugs. In the adjoining ward for male
New Delhi, July 14: The Indian arm of the Amnesty International, a global NGO on human rights, on Wednesday released a comprehensive report on flip side of coal mining operations