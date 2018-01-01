Cape Canaveral,July11:A new study published Monday in the journal Microbiome shows that when you add humans to the type of enclosed habitats that could one day be used on the moon or other
Washington DC, June 27: A team of researchers have discovered that communication between the heart genes may give rise to heart cells that can regenerate the human heart. Study author
New Delhi,June19: Declared an epidemic and a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, the deadly Ebola virus held West Africa hostage from 2013-2016. It was the most widespread outbreak
California, April27:A study that claims humans reached the Americas 130,000 years ago – much earlier than previously suggested – has run into controversy. Humans are thought to have arrived in
Beijing/Cambridge, Feb1:Researchers have identified traces of what they believe is the earliest known prehistoric ancestor of humans — a microscopic, bag-like sea creature found in China, which lived about 540
Sydney,Oct7:People living in tick-endemic areas around the world are being warned of an increasingly prevalent, potentially life-threatening side effect to being bitten: developing a severe allergy to meat. The link
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO,Sept28: Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rocket is grounded, after blowing up for a second time. The maiden flight of its more powerful Falcon Heavy has been delayed again and
Texas,Sept26:SpaceX has conducted its first firing test of its Raptor engine, the powerful propulsion system that the company aims to use to take humans to Mars. SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweeted pictures
Sydney, August 29: Researchers have found that the presence of humans have seriously altered 97 per cent of world’s most biologically species-rich areas such as tropical rainforests. “The most species-rich parts
New York, July 22: While the HIV epidemic continues to threaten health and well-being of a large section of the world’s population, scientists have warned that new forms of the virus