Beijing,July7: toddler tragically fell to her death at an apartment building in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province, after being deliberately left alone by her playmates in an elevator going up
Toddler falls to her death at an apartment building elevator in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province
China’s record-breaking glass bridge closes after 13 days ‘due to overwhelming demand’
Beijing,Sept3:The world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge has been closed in China just 13 days after opening, because it was reportedly “overwhelmed” by visitors. The 1,410ft (430 metre) bridge, which opened on
World’s longest highest glass bridge opens in China’s Hunan province
BEIJING August 17: The world’s longest and highest glass bridge will open to visitors on Saturday in Hunan province of China, the management committee said.The 430-metre long, six metre wide bridge,
Coiling Dragon path glass walkway in China’s Tianmen mountain drives the Chinese crazy
Hunan Province August 3:Another frighteningly high glass-bottomed skywalk has been unveiled in the mountains of southern China, daring brave tourists to walk along a cliff with a cavernous drop on