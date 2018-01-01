Washington DC/USA, August 17: Eating walnuts is always beneficial, as a study recently has found out that consuming walnuts daily may activate an area in your brain which decreases hunger. According
Consuming walnuts daily may activate an area in your brain which decreases hunger: Study
Dalit man in UP dies of hunger while differently-abled wife fights for life
Allahabad,Oct25:A 28-year-old unemployed Dalit man allegedly died of hunger in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His differently-abled wife, who has not eaten a morsel for days, is also fighting
Eat your carbs: study finds indigenous varieties of rice with higher nutrient content; says biofortification the way to combat nutritional deficiencies in community
Chennai, July 19: The city-based agricultural research organisation MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has reached a major milestone towards the development of iron and zinc biofortified rice, said a senior official.
All humans are equal before hunger, these Muslim couple in Kashmir proves it once again
Kashmir, July 12: Kashmir remains tense. The death toll of civilians killed in protests triggered by Friday’s killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani rose to 32 on Monday. Half