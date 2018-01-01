HungerStrike

Darjeeling (West Bengal), Aug 14: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will suspend its 25-day long hunger strike today. The GJM and other Gorkha stakeholders were observing indefinite hunger strike demanding
Gorkhaland protest: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to call off their hunger strike today
Russian prisoner goes on hunger strike in Uttarakhand
Dehradun (Uttarakhand), July 08: A Russian national, lodged in Uttarakhand’s Tehri jail has gone on hunger strike. Due to starving, the condition of the Russian national named Sergei has become
Tamil Nadu: Sasikala’s next move may be hunger strike
Chennai, Feb 13: General secretary VK Sasikala’s next move may be a hunger strike. That will happen if Governor C Vidyasagar Rao does ask her to form the government, say
Karnataka girl calls off hunger strike as officers and zilla panchayat promises to construct toilets in her village in a week
Karnataka, September 10: Following in the footsteps of Mallamma Bagalpur of Koppal – who protested demanding toilets at her home – HC Lavanya, 13, an eighth standard student in Hemadal
JNU hunger strike enters 10th day, Kanhaiya withdraws
New Delhi, May 7: The indefinite hunger strike by JNU students entered the 10th day today even as students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar withdrew his fast due to medical reasons.