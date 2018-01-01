MOSCOW, May 30.: Hurricane killed 14 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told TASS. “Eleven people were killed
North Carolina,Oct12:When Hurricane Matthew lost strength and headed out to sea over the weekend, the storm took its high winds and driving rains with it. But it left behind water
PORT-AU-PRINCE ,Oct12: At least 473 people are now known to have died as Hurricane Matthew leveled swaths of southern Haiti last week, officials have said, as hard-hit communities struggled to
Florida,S.Carolina,Oct8:Hurricane Matthew thundered towards Georgia and South Carolina on Friday night, battering their coastline with 7ft waves and 100mph winds. Six people have died in the US since the storm
CHANTAL,Oct8:Hurricane Matthew killed more than 800 people and left tens of thousands homeless in its rampage through Haiti earlier this week before it lashed Florida on Friday with rain and
Miami,Oct6:Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida and South Carolina have been told to evacuate as Hurricane Matthew churns towards the US east coast. “This is a serious storm,” warned
PETIT-GOAVE,Oct5: HurricaneMatthew slammed into Haiti’s southwestern tip with howling 145 mph winds Tuesday, knocking down trees and tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, while inundating neighborhoods
Port-au-Prince,Oct4:Hurricane Matthew bore down on Haiti on Monday, where towns and villages braced for “catastrophic” floods and mudslides forecasters fear will be triggered by 145 mile-per-hour (230 kph) winds and
Port-au-Prince,Oct3:Haiti has begun evacuating residents from high-risk areas as Hurricane Matthew threatens widespread damage with flash floods and winds of up to 240km/h (150mph), forecasters say. The strongest hurricane in
Florida,Sept3:Hurricane Hermine brought strong winds and flooding to a swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast early today, knocking out power to more than 250,000 people and raising fears of additional damage