#Hurricane
Hurricane kills 14 people in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 30.: Hurricane killed 14 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told TASS.  “Eleven people were killed

Haiti evacuated as powerful storm Hurricane Mathew looms

Port-au-Prince,Oct3:Haiti has begun evacuating residents from high-risk areas as Hurricane Matthew threatens widespread damage with flash floods and winds of up to 240km/h (150mph), forecasters say. The strongest hurricane in