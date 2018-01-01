HurricaneMatthew

Port Au Prince,Nov4:Haiti launched its ill-fated presidential campaign for the fifth time in a year on Thursday, but people in the hurricane-destroyed southwestern town of Jeremie have more pressing concerns,
Port-au-Prince,Oct19: The scale of a cholera outbreak in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew may be underreported because remote areas are cut off, a UN official in charge of controlling the disease said on Tuesday, adding protests over slow aid made the problem
Port-au-Prince, Oct 07: The death toll from Hurricane Matthew in Haiti has risen to 478.Haitian officials had feared the toll could rise with rescue crews now reaching remote areas of
Miami,Oct7:Hurricane Matthew’s howling wind and driving rain pummeled Florida early Friday, starting what’s expected to be a ruinous, dayslong battering of the Southeast coast. The strongest winds of 120 mph
Washington, Oct 7 : The death toll from Hurricane Matthew, which barrelled towards the southeastern United States, in Haiti has climbed to 264, authorities said, forcing the US President Barack Obama
Carribean,Oct1:Hurricane Matthew became a major hurricane Friday and threatened Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas as it begins its slow romp across the Caribbean. By Friday night, the storm took