HyderabadPolice

Hyderabad cop single-handedly foils a murder attempt
Hyderabad, January 27: An unarmed constable of Rachakonda police foiled a murder attempt by snatching the gun away from a person on Friday. The local police received a call on Friday,
Hyderabad, January 27: An unarmed constable of Rachakonda police foiled a murder attempt by snatching the gun away from a person on Friday. The local police received a call on Friday,
Hyderabad, January 18: Telangana Police has launched a comprehensive survey to geo-tag criminals in the state, the project titled ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ will roll out on Thursday. The project
Hyderabad, Dec 02: Hyderabad Police has confirmed the detention of five people, including a lady with a total cash of Rs 95 lakh 18 thousand in new currency of Rs