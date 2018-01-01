False morality, hypocrisy gets in our way, says Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
New Delhi, January 11: If you don’t judge a book by its cover, why judge a film by its title? With his latest film “Haraamkhor” too running afoul of the
New Delhi, January 11: If you don’t judge a book by its cover, why judge a film by its title? With his latest film “Haraamkhor” too running afoul of the
New Delhi, Oct 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said the boycott of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)