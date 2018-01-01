New Delhi, June 16: As the expected GST rollout is nearing Carmakers from Hyundai to Mahindra to Ford are all doling out lucrative offers to draw buyers and clear stocks
GURGAON,June15: Locked in a hot car for over two hours, five-year-old twin sisters died in Gurgaon near Delhi yesterday afternoon. The girls were spending their summer holiday with their grandparents,
South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company is a created a huge market in India within a short while. The Hyundai Creta has been launched in Indian Auto market almost two
New Delhi, Feb 6: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter, today launched The New 2017 Grand i10. New 2017 Grand i10
New Delhi, Jan 30:According to our sources, Hyundai will launch the all new Grand i10 in India most likely by March.The all new Hyundai Grand i10 will be called the
New Delhi, Dec 2: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported a marginal decline of around one percent in its overall sales including exports for November. The company did not
Seoul, Nov 15: The workforce at first-tier suppliers to Hyundai Motor Group that owns South Korea’s No. 1 and 2 auto makers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. has
China, October 22: The Chengdu Motor Show in China became the venue for the global debut of 2017 Hyundai Verna. The new generation Honda City rival has now made its
Seoul, Oct 18: Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday said its two new plants in China will produce environment-friendlier vehicles and models targeting the local market, as the South Korean automaker
NewDelhi,Oct11:Motor heads might be a little disappointed as Hyundai Motor India Limited has postponed the launch of its much awaited SUV- the Tucson. The new crossover was slated to launch on October
NewDelhi,Oct5:India’s second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), will recall around 7,657 units of its entry level small car Eon, in order to inspect the clutch cable. The recall will
Seoul, Sep 26 : The workers of Hyundai Motor in South Korea staged a full nationwide strike on Monday, the first since 2004 when the company’s production line came to a
Mumbai, Sep 10: While the Hyundai has gone in for a quiet launch of the Hyundai i20 AT priced at Rs. 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), both the premium pricing and
Paris, September 8: Set to go on display at 2016 Paris Motor Show from 1 October to 16 October, third generation Hyundai i30 five-door hatchback has been redeveloped with a
New Delhi, Sep 07: Creta has been a runaway success for Hyundai in the Indian market since its 2015 launch. The competition in the compact SUV segment though has since
New Delhi, July 7 : Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s largest passenger car exporter and second largest car manufacturer today honored badminton ace Saina Nehwal by handing over
Seoul, June 3: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co plans to launch a luxury all-electric vehicle under its Genesis marque to build out the lineup of its new premium brand,
New Delhi, May 26: Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has introduced Special Edition of Grand i10, commemorating 20 years of its Foundation in the country, priced at
New Delhi, May 18 : Hyundai Motor India has launched a special edition of the Xcent to celebrate twenty years of its operations in India. The limited edition Xcent has
BEIJING, MAY 12: Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) plan to launch three low-cost sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China, their biggest market, from next year, people with